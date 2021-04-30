Philadelphia’s main anti-eviction initiative fights for its future

Philadelphia’s primary source of legal and social-service support for low-income tenants facing eviction is gearing up to fight for its future this budget season.

Under Mayor Jim Kenney’s proposed budget, the Philadelphia Eviction Prevention Project — a city-funded collaboration between Community Legal Services, Clarifi, Legal Clinic for the Disabled, SeniorLAW Center, Tenant Union Representative Network, and Philadelphia VIP — would see its budget cut in half.

The mayor’s spending plan includes about $931,000 for the project — less than half of the $1.8 million secured for 2020 and the $2.1 million given in the prior year. The proposal doesn’t include any funds specifically for the city’s Right to Counsel initiative, which guarantees low-income tenants an attorney in eviction cases.

Right to Counsel passed in 2019 and was supposed to pilot this year, but there is no funding allocated for it yet. If the budget were to pass in its current form, the legal representation program would again be put on hold and other tenant supports would be cut, advocates say.

“We are grateful for the administration’s support of PEPP in the past, but are disappointed to see the program’s budget cut in half during this moment of extreme crisis and need,” said Rasheedah Phillips, managing attorney for Community Legal Services’ housing unit.

Philips also sees funding for this as a racial equity issue. Black renters are 2.8 times more likely than white renters to face eviction, according to CLS and The Reinvestment Fund.

“Race and gender, in addition to income, is one of the strongest predictors of who gets evicted, and this is even more pronounced during the pandemic, where 78% of eviction filings occurred in communities of color during pandemic, the same communities most vulnerable to COVID-19 and its collateral consequences,” she said. “Eviction prevention is a matter of race, gender, and disability justice.”

Services offered by the eviction prevention project, spearheaded by Councilmember Helen Gym in 2017 and launched in 2018, include a hotline, pro bono representation for income-eligible clients, court navigators, and tenants’ rights workshops.

“Our responsibility is to fully fund the Philadelphia Eviction Prevention Project and Right to Counsel because the need to keep people in their homes has only become more urgent due to the pandemic,” Gym said.