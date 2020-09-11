Philly City Council calls for new eviction moratorium, passes emergency sick leave

Philadelphia City Council introduced dozens of new bills during its first session back from a summer adjournment –– including more legislation aimed at addressing a predicted eviction crisis.

Councilmember Helen Gym introduced a bill she announced jointly with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday afternoon that would restore Philadelphia’s now-expired eviction moratorium through Dec. 31.

The councilmember cast the move as more comprehensive than a complimentary CDC advisory issued this month that bars certain evictions, but only if renters meet certain criteria.

“This is about the public health and public safety of the city,” Gym said, in a statement.

The city has reopened landlord-tenant courts, with officials indicating they will begin executing new evictions within the next two weeks. The Philadelphia Eviction Prevention Project found 70% of evictions in Philadelphia targeted Black residents and 74% involve women; 90% of evictions involve nonpayment of rent.

Landlord groups have assailed the moratorium as saddling struggling property owners with nonpaying tenants. But Wolf has called on the state Legislature to reinstitute a similar moratorium statewide and praised the new council bill.

“No one should be forced out of their home because of the pandemic,” he said.

Councilmembers Jamie Gauthier and Kendra Brooks, who joined Gym to pass a raft of renter protections last spring, also introduced bills to extend provisions in that prior legislation, such as a waiver for fees related to late payment of rent.

Finally, Gym introduced a resolution calling for hearings to investigate Municipal Court’s Landlord-Tenant Officer, a private attorney charged with executing judge’s eviction orders for profit.

The resolution cites recent news media investigations into the office. A WHYY News investigation found the current LTO, who is paid through fees collected from evictions, is married to a municipal court judge who occasionally presided over eviction cases himself. An investigation by The Philadelphia Inquirer’s editorial board raised questions about whether the office was adequately notifying tenants targeted by eviction orders.