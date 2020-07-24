‘Ethical nowhereland’

It may be unsurprising that the daughter of the former president judge would come to work for a man he appointed –– Silberstein long held an enthusiastic attitude toward family and government service. He hired his own wife as a judicial aide in the 1980s and, after his own retirement, replaced her in a seat she would occupy on the city’s Board of Revision of Taxes, in the 2000s. The BRT was itself later dismantled amid allegations of political dealing. Silberstein did not respond to a request for comment.

O’Rourke defended Shuter’s appointment, citing her pedigree in the field and conduct to date.

“Ms. Shuter learned every aspect of how to manage the office and handle the legal issues faced by the Landlord-Tenant Officer. She also served as the court’s point of contact and effectively managed the office to the court’s satisfaction,” he said.

While Shuter’s father had long since retired by the time she took over the office, her husband served on Municipal Court both then and now. O’Rourke explained that the appointment did not trigger anti-nepotism rules because of the unique nature the Landlord and Tenant Office occupies within the municipal bureaucracy –– Shuter is paid directly through fee collection and is not otherwise a salaried or contracted employee of the courts.

“The Landlord-Tenant Officer neither receives compensation from nor is an employee of the City, State, or First Judicial District,” he said. “The City’s ethics rules…are not applicable to the Landlord-Tenant Officer because the officer is neither a City officer nor a City employee.”

But Judge Shuter ruled on eviction cases before his wife became the person doing the evicting and records show he continued to do so afterward. Municipal Court employs a rotation system where all judges occasionally share the burden of pushing along thousands of eviction cases each year –– although many individual suits spend little time under the scrutiny of the court.

Rob Caruso, executive director of the State Ethics Commission, acknowledged that other court appointees, like special masters appointed in divorce proceedings, do fall into an “ethical nowhereland” in state guidelines. But that did not necessarily mean Shuter’s arrangement was conflict-free.

“What doesn’t make sense is why her husband is not recusing himself from these eviction cases,” Caruso said.

Neither Marisa Shuter nor Judge Shuter responded to requests for comment about this relationship. But O’Rourke defended the judge’s conduct.

“Judge Shuter very rarely hears landlord-tenant cases and has a reputation for fairness and honesty,” he said.

Ethics lawyer Stretton said that, after nearly a half-century, it appeared that the landlord-tenant office had changed little from the 1960s.

“That’s Philadelphia for you. Some traditions are wonderful, and some aren’t, like nepotism,” he said. “The office should be abolished.”

Calls for reform

Research has shown that evictions disproportionately impact Black residents, particularly women-led households across the United States. Locally, a study from the 2000s found that 80% of tenants targeted for eviction in Philadelphia were people of color and 70% were women of color. The city is ranked fourth nationally in the highest number of people it seeks to evict annually.

Some tenants, like Judith Jones, said they felt like the landlord-tenant officer did not treat them fairly. Jones withheld rent after her apartment’s heater broke, but her landlord later won a Municipal Court judgment evicting her. While tenants are entitled to a minimum three week grace period after a judgment, she struggled to get Shuter’s office to tell her exactly when she would be locked out of the apartment.

“The courts told me to call the office every day to find out when the landlord-tenant is coming,” Jones said. “I called them every day.”

Shuter, reached by email, acknowledged that the office did not disclose the date or time of eviction to reduce conflict.

“It is the policy of the office not to disclose the date and time of the eviction to the tenant in order to protect the safety of tenants, landlords and their representatives and Deputy Landlord-Tenant Officers,” she said.

Jones eventually packed up and left early, to avoid running into the Landlord and Tenant Officer’s deputies. She now also works with a tenants’ rights group and said she has come to understand why it was so hard to get an answer to a simple question.

“They try to catch people off guard,” Jones said.

For those who experience evictions, the memories are often searing. Munira Edens-McClean, now a community organizer leading a housing justice campaign with nonprofit OnePA, said she still remembers the day the landlord-tenant officers came to her family’s home.

“I had them come to my door and tell me we had an hour to get out. I still remember it, from when I was a child,” she said. “That’s part of the reason I’m doing this stuff.”

To some, it’s an unavoidable consequence of the reality of a rental market in an impoverished city, regardless of who arrived to change the locks.

“Sometimes, maybe the tenant didn’t get the notice. But a lot of times, it’s really just that they couldn’t pay their bills because they lost their job. Or people were in another bad situation,” said housing attorney Michael Williams. “It’s sad, losing your house while your kids are standing there next to you. It’s just awful.”

But lawyers at CLS –– the housing law organization responsible, in a sense, for the creation of the Landlord and Tenant Office –– say today that the office is in need of reform, much as it was a half-century ago.

“CLS has advocated for tenants’ rights for years, and we are hoping to see changes in the near future that will involve increased accountability from the Landlord-Tenant Officer in the performance of its duties,” said attorney Ian Charlton.

Councilmember Helen Gym, who helped co-author a raft of renter protections earlier this year, agreed the office should be abolished.

While the sheriff’s office has had its own history of ethics problems, she said merging landlord-tenant functions would at least provide a bare minimum of oversight and credentialing.

“We already have a process to handle this,” she said. “They go through the sheriff’s office where they are at least tracked and held publicly accountable. There is a public process and a means of appeal.”

Barry Thompson, someone who went through the process himself, said even small stopgaps or more warnings could be critical for those already in a personal maelstrom when the eviction workers come.

“It’s like being caught up in a fire in the wee hours of the morning, you’re not in your right state of mind,” he said. “You’re being told to grab this, grab that, you forget things. You forget your blood pressure pill, your ID. You get around the corner and you realize you don’t have it, but the door is already locked.”