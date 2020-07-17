Philly sanitation workers blame filthy streets on ‘poor management’; apologize for rotting trash

Roberto Diaz, a 65-year-old Vietnam veteran, has lived on the corner of Water and Ontario streets in Fairhill for 15 years.

He regularly sweeps up litter on his block but said that never before has the windswept bags, wrappers and debris accumulated quite like the mess of recent days.

“Look at all this! Look at all this street!” Diaz said, pointing at piles of trash bags on the sidewalks. “And everyone is acting as if it’s OK. It’s not OK!”

“This place looks like dirt, man,” he added. “How much longer are we going to have to put up with this?”

Trash and recycling have been piling up all across the city as a result of delays announced by city officials on Monday. Flies and maggots have been doing what they do right in front of people’s homes, filling city streets and alleys with a rotting smell and threatening the health of kids playing around the towers of trash. Dogs and cats have taken advantage of the situation, biting the bags and tearing the plastic, sending rubbish across sidewalks and streets. And with the help of a breeze, even the most earthly piece of waste can fly, spreading the filth further.

Philadelphia gets an abundance of complaints regarding trash, but rubbish and recycling 311 complaints this week are up to 10 times higher — from a daily average of about 110 before April to over 1,090 on July 13.

My neighbor’s trash not picked up at the corner of Forrest and Upsal, despite the fact that we were promised that the trash trucks would return. It is now 3 days late. This is unacceptable. We pay taxes @PhilaStreets. Come pick up the trash. — Solomon Jones (@solomonjones1) July 16, 2020

The city’s Streets Department asked residents for patience and apologized for the inconvenience, arguing their service has been hampered by an increase of trash put out by residents during the pandemic and the Fourth of July weekend, as well as torrential rains in recent weeks.

“Our people have been staying home now for five months. And I know in my own living situation, we’ve been producing a lot more trash and garbage than we would have if we were going to work every day,” Mayor Jim Kenney said Thursday.

Kenney said crews have been working non-stop, throughout the weekend, to catch up, but these are extremely difficult times, he said.

“It’s been a little hot, too, by the way, if anybody’s not noticed that. It’s been hot and this is a historic pandemic and practical financial depression. I mean, I think our workers are doing a pretty goddamned good job frankly,” Kenney said.

On Thursday, Philadelphia’s outgoing Managing Director Brian Abernathy said that the Streets Department had begun “shifting crews from collecting one material — trash or recycling — to the other, to make sure that we catch up.”

But Omar Salaam, a business agent with AFSCME District Council 33, which represents more than 1,100 Streets Department workers, said the pandemic and the heavy rains are just an excuse the city is using to explain the delays.

“Weather is not the problem, it’s poor management,” he said.