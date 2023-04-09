Spring has sprung, and for Philadelphia that means plans for the 16th annual Philly Spring Cleanup event is underway. The City of Philadelphia will hold their cleanup event on Saturday, April 15 after the original date was postponed due to weather.

As Philadelphia’s largest city-wide single day cleanup, Philly Spring Cleanup encourages volunteers to beautify Philly’s parks and neighborhoods at nearly 7,000 sites throughout the city.

Green Philly in Tacony and Project Home in North Philadelphia are two of the organizations participating in this year’s event.

The city has been trying to put an end to littering and illegal dumping and since the event’s launch in 2008, more than 200,000 volunteers have removed more than 11.4 million pounds of trash, according to the city.

In addition to cleaning streets and collecting trash, volunteers will also remove graffiti from walls, paint benches, and plant beds.