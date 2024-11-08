From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As the city prepares for winter and cooler temperatures, thousands of volunteers are expected to support Philadelphia’s more than 100 parks and green spaces in a massive fall clean-up during Love Your Park weekend.

The biannual event is a collaboration of the Fairmount Park Conservancy, Philadelphia Parks and Recreation and numerous Park Friends networks that come together twice a year, in the spring and fall, to help beautify and clean up the city parks.

“We are bedding the parks down for winter,” said Kevin Roche, chief of staff at Fairmount Park Conservancy. “A lot of raking leaves and doing some tree planting. We have over 100 trees that are going to go in based on Park friends network requests.”

There are 106 Friends groups in Philadelphia, hosting a total of 110 service days across the city from Friday, Nov. 8 to Sunday, Nov. 11, according to Elisa Ruse-Esposito, parks stewardship administrator for Philadelphia Parks and Recreation.

“We encourage volunteers to sign up, find your local neighborhood park or check out a park,” she said. “Maybe you’ve never been before and always wanted to check out [and] support their cleanup. Maybe get to know those Friends groups and see when their next event or meeting is and get involved.”