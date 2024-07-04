Steve Sims: Fun fact, when I became superintendent of Valley Forge, I didn’t know I had an ancestor that served in the Revolutionary War. Having that connection, that personal connection, really made history sticky for me and gave me an ownership, if you will, of my responsibilities. It wasn’t just working for the National Park Service as a steward of public space spaces, I also had that personal connection and I want everyone to find their personal connection.

Jennifer Lynn: Well, what does ownership mean to you? That’s an interesting word that you used just now.

SS: Ownership of my responsibilities, ownership of stewarding these places of meaning. It’s so enjoyable, so fulfilling and fun to do, and engaging the public to be part of that as well.

JL: So this is your first Fourth of July as superintendent. Where will you be to celebrate?

SS: I’ll be in the park, of course. There’s no better place to be on the Fourth of July than at Independence National Historical Park. We’ve got the descendants of the signing of the Declaration of Independence event starting over at the Tomb of the Unknown Revolutionary War Soldier in Washington Square Park.

SS: We’ve got the freedom celebration over there in Independence Square, Mayor Parker will be there as well. I believe that’ll be her first Fourth of July as the mayor. Then we have a bell-tapping event with the descendants.

SS: It’s going to be a great day. I would say celebrating, commemorating and contemplating the meaning of independence because not everybody may feel the same way, but I think it’s an opportunity for everybody to think about what it might mean to them and how they can be part of this continued unfinished work of creating a more perfect union.

JL: And what a shot in the arm for Philadelphia if and when we are able to host the congressional convening of our representatives here, possibly, in two years. This is to mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, a commemorative joint session of Congress could be here.

SS: Well, again, these spaces belong to the public. I think it’s a great opportunity to come to the place where it started. You know, my hope is that it’ll be a reminder of our responsibility as citizens to be engaged in our democracy, to be engaged in our political system, that we have a responsibility to our communities to do our part. This system didn’t come to an existence out of just chance. It’s very purposeful, very deliberate and we need to understand what those reasons were and are they still relevant today or do we still have more work to do? Are there new issues today? The foundation of it is solid and continues the excellent work that we started nearly 250 years ago.