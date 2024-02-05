The full schedule of matches at the Linc includes the following days:

Group stages

June 14 – Match 9

June 19 – Match 29

June 22 – Match 42

June 25 – Match 55

June 27 – Match 68

Round of 16

July 4 – Match 89

The home of the Philadelphia Eagles most recently played host to an international soccer match when Mexico faced Germany in October.

The tournament opener will be on June 11 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, the venue that will become the first to hold three tournament openers after already being the first to host the final twice, in 1970 and 1986.

The tournament final on July 19 will be held at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium — labeled as a New York/New Jersey venue for the tournament — the venue beat out the previously reported favorite AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The other stadium in the conversation for the final, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif, will host the United States team’s opening game on June 12, as well as the team’s final group stage match on June 25. Seattle’s Lumen Field hosts the match in between on June 19.

Most teams still have to qualify for the tournament in matches between September 2023 and March 2026, but the three host nations are already guaranteed spots. Sunday’s ceremony also revealed where each host team’s base camp location, with the U.S. posted in Southern California.

During the ceremony, Taft said every host team would play its games on home soil.

The 23rd edition of the World Cup will have 48 nations, the largest field in the finals stage of the tournament. FIFA announced that it was expanding the number of originally planned games, to maintain the four teams in each tournament group. The 2022 World Cup in Qatar had 32 teams competing over 64 games.

The year will mark the U.S.’s semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, which will already pack the city’s summer with parades, parties and ceremonies around July 4.

Philly is also set up to be a center of the year’s sporting landscape. Running in tandem with the World Cup in 2026 will be the MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park in July, the 108th PGA Championship at Delaware County’s Aronimink Golf Club in July, and first- and second-round games of NCAA men’s March Madness basketball earlier in the year.