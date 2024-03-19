World Cup 2026

Lionel Messi out of Argentina-El Salvador match in Philly due to muscle injury

The captain was injured last week while playing for his Inter Miami club in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi chases the ball after a penalty kick during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup soccer match against Nashville SC, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi chases the ball after a penalty kick during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup soccer match against Nashville SC, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)

Lionel Messi will not play in Argentina’s two friendlies in the United States this month due to a right leg muscle injury, the Argentine Football Association said on Monday.

The 36-year-old Messi will miss Argentina vs. El Salvador on Friday in Philadelphia and a friendly against Costa Rica four days later in Los Angeles, AFA said in a statement.

Both games are warmups for Argentina for the Copa America in June-July, which will also be in the U.S.

Argentina had already lost striker Paulo Dybala and midfielder Exequiel Palacios to injuries.

