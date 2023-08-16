The Philadelphia Union fall 4-1 to Messi’s Inter Miami in Subaru Park sellout
Messi scored his ninth goal in six games, as the Union suffered its second-ever home loss since 2021.
Among the many soccer accolades Argentine star Lionel Messi has achieved in his career — seven Ballon D’or awards, a FIFA World Cup, 10 Spanish league titles — a win at the fortress that is Chester’s Subaru Park has been added to that list.
In a 4-1 win, Messi’s Inter Miami handed the Philadelphia Union its second-ever home defeat since 2021 to advance to the final of the Leagues Cup in front of a sellout crowd. Many fans spent hundreds of dollars to see the superstar live.
At stake in Tuesday night’s game was a spot in the Saturday final against either Mexican side C.F. Monterrey or Nashville SC, looking to clinch the newly revamped competition between clubs from Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. For the Union, the final was guaranteed to be in Chester.
Fans were in force around Subaru Park, tailgating hours before kick-off. Among all the Union jerseys in the lots and fan zones was a strong showing of Messi shirts, whether it be Inter Miami, the Argentina national team, or Barcelona.
One space where those fans were given the cold shoulder was the lot where the Sons of Ben, one of the Union’s biggest independent supporters groups, were pregaming. Any opposing jerseys that strayed too close were quickly heckled away.
Erick Jusino, philanthropy director for the Sons of Ben, outlined how, despite Messi’s place as one of the greatest — if not the greatest — to ever take the soccer field, the group planned to boo him for the entire game.
“That respect is there, but you’re in Philadelphia and we’re going to make sure you know that.” Jusino said.
That “Philly welcome” was also felt in the stadium. A chorus of boos rang out as soon as the Miami squad entered the stadium for pre-game training, and a loud “you suck” followed each name of the starting lineup as they walked out — though Messi’s name also received competing cheers.
The game couldn’t have started worse for the Union. Three minutes in, Josef Martinez opened the scoring for Inter, running onto a pass from defender Sergii Kryvtsov.
The Union came close to equalizing in the eighth minute when Daniel Gazdag found himself one-on-one with Inter goalkeeper Drake Callender, but couldn’t slot the ball past him.
Messi doubled Inter’s lead in the 20th minute — his ninth in his first six games for the Herons — with a low, drilled shot that Union keeper Andre Blake could only get his fingertips on.
Gazdag came closest to scoring for the Union again in the 29th minute with his own long-range effort, but Callender was again on hand to parry it away.
Miami made it three in first-half stoppage time, with Taylor Robert setting up debutant Jordi Alba — one of Messi’s former Barcelona teammates brought in to help him.
The Union came into the second half eager to come back; Inter seemed more eager to slow the tempo to a crawl.
Chris Donovan found himself past Callender in the 55th minute, but was too wide out to get the ball into the goal.
Club captain Alejandro Bedoya, on as a second-half substitute, found the breakthrough goal for the Union in the 73rd minute when he knocked in a deflected ball from a corner kick.
The Union’s momentum from that goal was drained, though, when Miami sub Ruiz Diaz made it 4-1 in the 84th minute.
