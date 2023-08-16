Among the many soccer accolades Argentine star Lionel Messi has achieved in his career — seven Ballon D’or awards, a FIFA World Cup, 10 Spanish league titles — a win at the fortress that is Chester’s Subaru Park has been added to that list.

In a 4-1 win, Messi’s Inter Miami handed the Philadelphia Union its second-ever home defeat since 2021 to advance to the final of the Leagues Cup in front of a sellout crowd. Many fans spent hundreds of dollars to see the superstar live.

At stake in Tuesday night’s game was a spot in the Saturday final against either Mexican side C.F. Monterrey or Nashville SC, looking to clinch the newly revamped competition between clubs from Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. For the Union, the final was guaranteed to be in Chester.

Fans were in force around Subaru Park, tailgating hours before kick-off. Among all the Union jerseys in the lots and fan zones was a strong showing of Messi shirts, whether it be Inter Miami, the Argentina national team, or Barcelona.

One space where those fans were given the cold shoulder was the lot where the Sons of Ben, one of the Union’s biggest independent supporters groups, were pregaming. Any opposing jerseys that strayed too close were quickly heckled away.

Erick Jusino, philanthropy director for the Sons of Ben, outlined how, despite Messi’s place as one of the greatest — if not the greatest — to ever take the soccer field, the group planned to boo him for the entire game.

“That respect is there, but you’re in Philadelphia and we’re going to make sure you know that.” Jusino said.

That “Philly welcome” was also felt in the stadium. A chorus of boos rang out as soon as the Miami squad entered the stadium for pre-game training, and a loud “you suck” followed each name of the starting lineup as they walked out — though Messi’s name also received competing cheers.