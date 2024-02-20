Philadelphia Union’s Kai Wagner reinstated for first game of the MLS season

Wagner received a three-game suspension during last season’s playoffs after allegations he used a racial slur against a New England Revolution player.

File photo: Philadelphia Union's Kai Wagner in action during the Leagues Cup semifinals soccer match against the Inter Miami FC, Aug. 15, 2023, in Chester, Pa.

Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner's suspension for violating Major League Soccer's on-field discrimination policy has been lifted, the team announced Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, that Wagner had completed the league's new restorative practices program. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner’s suspension for violating Major League Soccer’s on-field discrimination policy has been lifted for the team’s opening game of the season.

Wagner received a three-game suspension during last season’s playoffs after allegations he used a racial slur against a New England Revolution player. The suspension was supposed to extend one game into this season.

But MLS announced Monday that Wagner had completed the league’s new restorative practices program. The Union open the regular season at home on Saturday against the Chicago Fire.

The Athletic reported last year that Wagner allegedly directed an ani-Asian slur at New England’s Bobby Wood during Game 1 of the three-match first round playoff series between the two teams.

The MLS and its players’ union launched a new joint anti-discrimination policy earlier this month. The policy, developed with the group Black Players for Change, takes a restorative approach.

