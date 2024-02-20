Philadelphia Union’s Kai Wagner reinstated for first game of the MLS season

But MLS announced Monday that Wagner had completed the league’s new restorative practices program. The Union open the regular season at home on Saturday against the Chicago Fire.

The Athletic reported last year that Wagner allegedly directed an ani-Asian slur at New England’s Bobby Wood during Game 1 of the three-match first round playoff series between the two teams.

The MLS and its players’ union launched a new joint anti-discrimination policy earlier this month. The policy, developed with the group Black Players for Change, takes a restorative approach.