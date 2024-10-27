Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Holden Trent has died

The backup goalkeeper died Saturday, the Major League Soccer club said in a statement. He was 25.

Philadelphia Union's flag prior to first half of an MLS soccer Eastern Conference first-round playoff match against the New York Red Bulls, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Holden Trent, a backup goalkeeper for the Philadelphia Union, died Saturday, the Major League Soccer club said in a statement. He was 25.

The team did not provide a cause of death, but his family posted this week on his Instagram account that he had been in the intensive care unit of a hospital.

“The Philadelphia Union is devastated by the heartbreaking passing of Holden Trent,” the club said in a statement. “While he was a wonderful player and fierce competitor.”

Trent, from Greensboro, North Carolina, was the 28th pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft out of High Point University. While he had not yet played for the first team he had made several appearances for Union II this season.

“Major League Soccer joins the Philadelphia Union and our entire soccer community in mourning the tragic passing of Union goalkeeper Holden Trent,” MLS posted on X.

