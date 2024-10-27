Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Holden Trent has died

Holden Trent, a backup goalkeeper for the Philadelphia Union, died Saturday, the Major League Soccer club said in a statement. He was 25.

The team did not provide a cause of death, but his family posted this week on his Instagram account that he had been in the intensive care unit of a hospital.

“The Philadelphia Union is devastated by the heartbreaking passing of Holden Trent,” the club said in a statement. “While he was a wonderful player and fierce competitor.”