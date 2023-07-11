Philadelphia Union, longtime coach Jim Curtin, agree to a multi-year contract extension

Curtin, who took the position in 2014, guided the Union to its lone MLS Cup appearance in 2022 and the 2020 Supporters Cup as the team with the best record in the regular season. His overall record of 147-116-75 includes the regular season, playoffs, U.S. Open Cup, and Concacaf Champions League.

The 2022 team set single-season records including the most wins (19), most goals scored (72), fewest goals conceded (26), and greatest goal differential (46). With 12 wins and five draws, the Union were the only team to remain unbeaten at home. The team’s 0.76 goals against average was the second-best in league history.