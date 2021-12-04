Sons of Ben ready to cheer on the Union ahead of biggest match in club history

The SoB started in the mid-2000s, soccer fans who really, really wanted a pro team in the Philadelphia market. SoB president Matt Gendaszek explained the origins of the group, which predates the team itself.

“This is probably the most Philadelphia thing ever, but it was three guys who got together at a bar and were basically not happy that Major League Soccer had overlooked such a huge media market and a city that’s got such a rich soccer tradition,” he said. “They said to themselves, ‘We should start a support group for a team that doesn’t exist and make as much noise as we can so Major League Soccer has to take notice.’ And what they did was they organized the group.”

Gendaszek said the SoB traveled around the city supporting soccer across the area, attending college soccer and semipro indoor soccer matches, eventually growing its membership to over 1,000 diehard supporters, all clamoring for Major League Soccer in Philadelphia.

League officials took notice when the group crashed the MLS Cup Championship in 2007, Gendaszek said.

“The SoB walked in with all of the other supporters groups that had teams, and they actually just told the security, `Oh, we’re with the group from Philadelphia.’ We didn’t have a team!” he said. “And that’s what got the notice of our current owner, Jay Sugarman. They said, ‘Wow, there’s probably a built-in fan base in Philadelphia. We should really consider bringing a team there.’”

Shortly afterward, Philly was awarded its first MLS team in 2008, with play beginning in 2010. The SoB’s efforts to bring a team here were even turned into a documentary.

Since its inception, the SoB has evolved from a gang ravenous for soccer to a legitimate 501(c)(3) charitable organization that holds fundraisers across the region for groups including ACCT Philadelphia, Special Olympics Pennsylvania, and St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which supports childhood cancer research.

SoB members are a tightknit bunch, and the bonds formed within the group often extend beyond the tailgates.

Philanthropy director Krystal Kane said she was floored by the outpouring of love she received from the group when her husband received a life-altering medical diagnosis.

“This past summer, my husband was unexpectedly diagnosed with [multiple sclerosis], and so many SoBs reached out to both of us to check in on him, offered to get us groceries and run errands, and asked what they could do, and really meant it,” she said. “And on a much, much happier note, everyone has been so excited to welcome our impending new baby into the family once I have her next week.”

Kane said the community always steps up when called upon for charitable causes.

“I put up a social media message that I wanted to do a school supply drive for kids in Chester through the Bernardine Center, and received hundreds of dollars and bags upon bags of supplies for the kids in just about one week,” she said.