Carli Lloyd, others elected to U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame

Carli Lloyd, Chris Armas, Nick Rimando and Mary Harvey were elected Tuesday to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame along with former Major League Soccer executive Mark Abbott, and will be inducted on May 3.

Lloyd, who scored a hat trick that boosted the U.S. over Japan in the 2015 World Cup final, was on the ballot for the first time and received 47 of 48 votes for 97.9% from the player selection committee. The 42-year-old Lloyd scored 134 goals, third in U.S. women’s history behind Abby Wambach’s 184 and Mia Hamm’s 158, and made 316 appearances, second to Kristine Lilly’s 354. She won the World Cup in 2015 and 2019 and the Olympics in 2008 and 2012. Lloyd was voted best women’s player by FIFA in 2015 and 2016.

Rimando received 35 votes for 72.9% in his third appearance on the ballot, up from 47.9% last year and 60.3% two years ago. The 45-year-old made 22 international appearances, started at the 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup and was a backup at the 2014 World Cup. He played 20 seasons in Major League Soccer with Miami, D.C. and Salt Lake, winning titles with D.C. in 2004 and Salt Lake in 2009, when he was selected MVP of the final.

Harvey got 23 of 24 votes for 95.8% from the veterans selection committee. The 59-year-old was a member of the first World Cup-winning U.S. team in 1991, won an Olympic gold medal in 1996 and made 27 international appearances.