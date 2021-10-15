Delran throws ‘biggest party’ ever for retiring hometown soccer star Carli Lloyd

Mariellen Flaherty lives down the street from where Lloyd started kicking a soccer ball, and became a fan later in the soccer star’s career. She recalled a YouTube video she recently saw featuring Lloyd.

“She was in the car driving and there’s our house behind her,” said Flaherty, whose cousins from Philadelphia were also coming to the event. “It’s just a big and great amazing thing.”

Lloyd’s energetic young fans were also on hand, cheering loudly during the celebration. As the soccer star greeted invited guests before the formal program, she waved to the fans and took selfies.

Not only was Lloyd celebrated for her athletic accomplishments, she was also recognized for her work ethic, going back to when she was a kid who kicked a soccer ball against the curb for hours. She is also an inspiration to kids who play the sport now, many of whom want to “play like Carli.”

Twelve-year-old Sophia Foster plays for the Delran FC youth soccer club, wearing the same number as Lloyd – No. 10.

“She’s good at soccer,” Sophia said.

“You like how she likes her Delran fans,” her younger sister, 11-year-old Summer, chimed in, also a Lloyd fan. Summer says she watches matches featuring Lloyd “almost every night for two hours.” She also likes how the star appreciates fans in her hometown.

“And I’m from Delran, so I really like her,” she added, noting she has autographs from Lloyd.

Bella Hailey, 11, says she hopes to follow in her footsteps and play professionally. For now, the sixth grader wants to focus on improving her game.

“I’m going to keep working on, like, doing more tricks, dribbling, shooting more; all that stuff,” Bella said.

Lloyd is an alumna of Delran High School, who went on to play for Rutgers University. While earning her degree in Exercise Science and Sports Studies, she became the Scarlet Knights’ all-time leading scorer and a two-time All-American.

As a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team, her 134 career international goals ranks third all-time among American players. She has played in four World Cups and four Olympic games, leading the team to two World Cup titles and two Olympic gold medals.

In addition to playing for the national women’s team, Lloyd has also played for professional teams in Chicago, Atlanta, Western New York, and Houston, before finishing her career with NJ/NY Gotham FC.