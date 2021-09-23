World Cup 2026: Philly’s ‘passion’ and natural turf earn points from FIFA

Dan Hilferty, who heads the Philadelphia Soccer 2026 group established to bring the big event to town, said the site tour was designed to highlight the city’s international and inclusive character.

“The beautiful game [of soccer] absolutely aligns with the qualities of this beautiful city, we are a city always in motion, we thrive on creativity and agility, and we have become a better city because of it,” he said.

Not everyone agrees that hosting the World Cup would be so beautiful though. A group of South Philadelphia residents protested Wednesday’s FIFA visit because they fear a winning bid could mean an end for FDR Park’s wild meadow, which was floated as a site for training fields. The proposed facility would include new fields, restrooms, a press box, concession stands, storage areas, and more. The project could cost upwards of $200 million. The plan is still a concept at this point and there was no mention of it at the public part of the site visit.

Philadelphia will compete with 16 other U.S. cities for 10 or 11 spots in the competition road map. New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Washington D.C., Atlanta, and venues in Florida and Texas are considered front-runners for the slots, according to The Washington Post. Other contenders include Baltimore, Denver, Cincinnati, the Bay Area, and Seattle.

Officials say they were impressed by the greeting they received in Philadelphia, but there are many more things that will be evaluated before a final decision sometime early next year.