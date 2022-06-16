Pep rally in Love Park as Philly awaits World Cup 2026 announcement

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A watch party is planned for Thursday afternoon in Love Park, culminating in a live televised announcement where Philadelphia learns whether it will be selected as a host city for the 2026 World Cup.

“We will not have any advanced knowledge of whether we are selected. We will find out with the world,” said Meg Kane of Philadelphia Soccer 2026.

This process was supposed to be completed by the end of 2020, but the pandemic changed the timeline.

In September, a delegation from FIFA and US Soccer visited the City of Brotherly Love, including Lincoln Financial Field which would serve as the city’s prime venue.

“We were able to demonstrate how Philadephia delivers big events in a really strong and collaborative way. We introduced them to all the people that would be part of the team that would bring this to life,” Kane said of the September visit.