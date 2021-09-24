‘It my day’: Gritty to mark 3rd birthday with motorcycle joyride around Philly

On Sept. 24, 2018, an orange menace emerged from the dregs of the Wells Fargo Center and into our lives forever.

“Can you believe it’s been three years now, since the Gritty invasion?”, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot wrote in a birthday poem.

Indeed, three years have passed since Gritty’s unveiling, when he was met with calls for euthanasia before growing into a “beloved symbol of chaos.”

“The sun has yet again completed its annual trip around me,” Gritty explained. “… with that I grow one year older and like a tall tree, grow one more ring in my innards.”