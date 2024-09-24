Father of Gaudreau brothers helps out on the ice at Flyers practice

John Tortorella had a former hockey coach help him Monday at Philadelphia Flyers training camp — the father of the late John and Matthew Gaudreau, who was an invited guest.

The Flyers tapped their sticks in appreciation of Guy Gaudreau, a former hockey coach at Hollydell Ice Arena and Gloucester Catholic High School in New Jersey, when he hit the ice to assist with drills during practice. The Flyers shook Gaudreau’s hand at the end of the skate in appreciation and thanked him for helping out.

“He was hesitant at first, and we kind of let him go at his timetable,” Tortorella said. “I think it worked out really well today. I gave him my camp book. We’re going to check in next week and see if we can get him out here a couple more times and have him be part of it. I don’t want it to be, ‘Just come out here.’ I want him to be part of it. I think it will be therapeutic for him to be around us and run some drills.”

Tortorella said he had never met Gaudreau, a former hockey player and coach who raised his family nearby, until Monday’s practice in New Jersey. Tortorella said Gaudreau had an open invitation to return and help the Flyers at any point.

“I never met Johnny and Matt in my travels as coach,” Tortorella told reporters at the Flyers’ complex in Voorhees. “But their family’s here. Horrific situation going on. He’s a coach. He’s done some great work with some of the youth out here. I figured it’s perfect just to get him in with us.”

Tortorella joked that Gaudreau was giving him a hard time for yelling at players to skate harder during practice.

“A lot of people know him in the organization because of his reputation,” Tortorella said.