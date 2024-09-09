Gaudreau brothers to be honored by family, friends and their grieving hockey teammates at funeral in Media

The Columbus Blue Jackets and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman are among the mourners scheduled to attend the funeral service for John and Matthew Gaudreau, the siblings who died when they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey.

The memorial for the Gaudreau brothers was set for midday Monday at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Media, Pennsylvania. John, an All-Star for the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets known as “Johnny Hockey,” and Matthew, who played collegiate hockey alongside his brother at Boston College, died on the eve of their sister’s wedding.

Countless members of the hockey community from Columbus to South Jersey to Boston College, where the Gaudreaus played, are expected to join family and friends for the funeral. John was 31, Matthew 29.

The brothers have been mourned across the sports world, including Columbus, Ohio, where Gaudreau signed a free-agent deal in 2022 with the small-market Blue Jackets over more lucrative free-agent offers from other teams, including New Jersey. Fans and Blue Jackets players gathered last week for an emotional candlelight vigil and a similar gathering was held in Calgary.

Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said the entire team would be at the funeral. Bettman and former BC coach Jerry York were also expected to be among the many in attendance.

“The way they carried themselves around campus and the enjoyment that they had each and every day around the guys, they were really fun to be around,” Boston College associate coach Mike Ayres said. “They were both very, very talented hockey players but they were great people to be around and made everything around them fun.”