The Flyers are back in the playoffs after 6 years. Here’s what to know

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While the Phillies pummeled the Cubs, 13-7, at Citizens Bank Park on Monday, just across the street, the city’s often forgotten hockey team had a chance to clinch a playoff berth for the first time in six years.

With a 3-2 shootout victory, the Flyers got the two points they needed to secure their spot and a first-round date with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“We were playing playoff hockey for the past month and a half … always trying to catch teams in front of us,” goaltender Dan Vladar said after Monday’s game. “For me, it was getting ready for every single game and leaving everything I have out there.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the Orange and Black’s return to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

How did they get here?

For the Flyers on Monday night, it was simple: Win and you’re in. Philly faced the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 81, the penultimate contest of the regular season. The Flyers came back from a two-goal deficit and took the game to overtime, followed by a shootout.

Tyson Foerster was the lone player to score in the shootout, and Vladar made one final save to propel Philadelphia into the playoffs. Foerster said he’s looking forward to the playoffs.

“It’s a dream,” he said after Monday’s game. “This is why you play.”

It was a moment that echoed the Flyers’ playoff berth in 2010, when the Flyers beat the Rangers in the final game of the season with a shootout save by goalie Brian Boucher.