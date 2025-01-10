Flyers celebrate youth hockey program created by Ed Snider

Ed Snider achieved as much as any sports owner could in Philadelphia. He co-founded the Flyers and oversaw their Broad Street Bullies heyday. Snider over his life owned shares of the Eagles and 76ers, too, and he had a hand in founding the city’s largest sports talk radio station.

Yet, as Snider reflected on his considerable business achievements near the end of his life, what mattered as much to him as any Stanley Cup was the youth hockey program he created in 2005 for under-resourced youth in Philadelphia.

“I really want it to be my legacy,” he said.

Snider, who was 83 when he died in 2016, has never been forgotten in Philadelphia. His presence still looms large on the city sports landscape — and not just because of the 9-foot bronze statue that stands outside the Flyers’ home arena — but in large part because of the Ed Snider Youth Hockey and Education program that has expanded throughout the region.

Snider would have turned 92 this week and he was celebrated Thursday night at the Flyers’ Ed Snider Legacy game against the Dallas Stars. There were the standard video tributes, former Flyers dropped the ceremonial first puck and there were fundraising efforts at the Wells Fargo Center to benefit Snider Hockey.

But it was the lineup of kids that took the ice with the Flyers during a pregame ceremony that meant the most.

Jasmine Masino, who turns 22 on Sunday, has been a member of the program since she was 6 years old. She thrived in Snider Hockey — she was signed up by her mom because her younger brother was too young to play — and saw hockey turn into a passion. She enrolled at Villanova and made the club team, with a full scholarship provided by Snider Hockey.