The Flyers have a ’new-look roster.’ Now they need a new goal song
When the Philadelphia Flyers return to the ice this season, it will be with a fresh roster. Now they need a new anthem to match.
In past seasons, songs used to celebrate Flyers goals scored at home have spanned from Van Halen’s “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love” and Fallout Boy’s “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark” to a remix of The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” with Wiz Khalifa’s “We Dem Boys.”
The most recent of the team’s goal songs of yore: Jetboy’s “Feel the Shake.”
A new goal song at @WellsFargoCtr.— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 13, 2021
Valerie Camillo, president of the Flyers, said in a statement that the team has the best home-ice advantage in the NHL.
“And that’s because of our fans,” Camillo said. “They’re passionate, they’re loud, and Wells Fargo Center erupts when the Flyers put the puck in the back of the net.”
Since the team “belongs to our fans,” Camillo explained, the organization wants fans to help pick this season’s new anthem, a first for the franchise.
Fans can submit the name of the song and artist of their choosing online. For the songwriters among us, files for original compositions will also be accepted. Fans will have until Thursday, Sept. 23, to submit their nominations online.
The Flyers’ home opener is slated for Friday, Oct. 15, when they’ll host the Vancouver Canucks. In the weeks leading up, the Flyers will review the fan submissions and help select a list of finalists. Then fans will be able to vote to help select the winner.
The winner will be unveiled at Wells Fargo Center on opening night.