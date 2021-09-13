The Flyers have a ’new-look roster.’ Now they need a new goal song

When the Philadelphia Flyers return to the ice this season, it will be with a fresh roster. Now they need a new anthem to match.

In past seasons, songs used to celebrate Flyers goals scored at home have spanned from Van Halen’s “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love” and Fallout Boy’s “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark” to a remix of The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” with Wiz Khalifa’s “We Dem Boys.”

The most recent of the team’s goal songs of yore: Jetboy’s “Feel the Shake.”