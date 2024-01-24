5 players from 2018 Canada world junior team take leave of absence from their clubs

Five players from Canada’s 2018 world junior team have taken a leave of absence from their current clubs in recent days amid a report that five members of that team have been asked to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges.

NHL players Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames and former NHL player Alex Formenton, who is now with a team in Europe, all have been granted indefinite leave, with the absences announced over the past four days.

The Flyers and Swiss club HC Ambri-Piotta cited personal reasons for Hart’s and Formenton’s leaves; the Swiss club also said Formenton has been allowed to return to Canada. The Flames cited Dube’s mental health, and the Devils did not give a reason Wednesday in announcing McLeod and Foote were on leave.

Messages left for the agents representing all five players and multiple messages sent to Hart’s lawyer seeking comment were not immediately returned. The NHL Players’ Association declined to comment.

London, Ontario, police launched an investigation in 2022 after word emerged that Hockey Canada had settled a lawsuit with a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by eight members of that gold medal-winning team at a gala. The Globe & Mail, citing unnamed sources, reported Wednesday that five players from that team were asked to surrender to police in the city halfway between Toronto and Detroit to face charges of sexual assault.

A spokesperson for London Police would not confirm the report when contacted by The Associated Press. “When there is an update to provide, we will share with media outlets,” Sgt. Sandasha Bough said Wednesday.

London Police announced Wednesday they would be holding a news conference on Feb. 5 to share further details “in relation to a sexual assault investigation dating back to 2018.”

Earlier in the day, Flyers general manager Daniel Briere opened his midseason state-of-the-organization news conference by saying: “We are aware of this morning’s press reports on a very serious matter. We will respond appropriately when the outcomes of the investigations are made public.

“The NHL has been very clear that teams should refer all investigation-related questions to them. In the meantime, members of the organization, including Flyers players, will not be commenting any further. That’s all we can say at the moment, unfortunately.”