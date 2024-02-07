Philadelphia Flyers top Florida Panthers 2-1, snap 5-game losing streak

Noah Cates scored the go-ahead goal, snapping a 22-game drought for the 25-year-old forward.

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) celebrates his goal with his teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla.

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) celebrates his goal with his teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Noah Cates scored the go-ahead goal 2:36 into the third period, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Cates’ goal was his first since Oct. 24, snapping a 22-game drought for the 25-year-old forward. He picked up a loose puck near the high slot, skated in alone and scored unassisted for what became the game-winner.

“When you don’t score for a while, you feel like you never will again,” Cates said. “To get on the board and get that confidence is big for me.”

The Flyers snapped their five-game losing streak in their first game since Jan. 27 following the NHL’s All-Star break.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

“It’s the way we have to play,” Flyers coach John Tortorella said. “The way we’ve been successful is checking forward and not being safe. In the first period, we felt we were checking but we were letting them play. We didn’t close anybody out, we didn’t take any ice away from them, and in the last two periods, we played better.”

Travis Konecny also scored for Philadelphia, and Samuel Ersson made 20 saves.

Related Content

Carter Verhaeghe scored for the Panthers. Anthony Stolarz, who got the start to give All-Star goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky a little more rest, stopped 23 shots.

Florida’s four-game win streak came to an end, as well as Sam Reinhart’s 13-game point streak, which was tied for the second-longest in franchise history.

“I didn’t like the way we supported the puck,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “I thought we got stretched in the game that we didn’t need to. They flipped a lot of pucks, we couldn’t get a handle on them, we started to stretch our game out and we couldn’t generate anything because of it. We looked like we haven’t been out on the ice in about a week.”

Flyers forward Owen Tippett played his first game in South Florida since the Panthers traded him to Philadelphia in 2022. He also returned to the lineup from a lower-body injury which kept him out of the team’s past four games.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Panthers forward Nick Cousins played his first game since Jan. 2 after missing 12 games while in the concussion protocol.

Up next

Flyers: Host Winnipeg on Thursday night.

Panthers: Host Washington on Thursday night.

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Associated Press

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate