Philadelphia Flyers top Florida Panthers 2-1, snap 5-game losing streak

Noah Cates scored the go-ahead goal 2:36 into the third period, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Cates’ goal was his first since Oct. 24, snapping a 22-game drought for the 25-year-old forward. He picked up a loose puck near the high slot, skated in alone and scored unassisted for what became the game-winner.

“When you don’t score for a while, you feel like you never will again,” Cates said. “To get on the board and get that confidence is big for me.”

The Flyers snapped their five-game losing streak in their first game since Jan. 27 following the NHL’s All-Star break.

“It’s the way we have to play,” Flyers coach John Tortorella said. “The way we’ve been successful is checking forward and not being safe. In the first period, we felt we were checking but we were letting them play. We didn’t close anybody out, we didn’t take any ice away from them, and in the last two periods, we played better.”

Travis Konecny also scored for Philadelphia, and Samuel Ersson made 20 saves.