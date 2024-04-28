From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Fishtown Beer Runners paid tribute Saturday to the group’s founder, David April, who passed last year from cancer.

April created the group more than 15 years ago after being inspired by a study on the rehydration benefits of beer after exercise. Since then, hundreds of people have become members, something April said he never thought possible.

More than 200 people gathered Saturday to celebrate his legacy, and of course, run around the Fishtown neighborhood, which April called home for years.