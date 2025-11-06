Fishtown residents deliver food to neighbors amid SNAP benefits freeze

Courtney Kelly Peters walked through Fishtown on a dark and chilly evening, carrying a pound of penne pasta, meatballs and tomato sauce for a neighbor she had never met.

The food delivery was part of a grassroots initiative in the North Philadelphia neighborhood to help residents in need while the federal government shutdown prevents people from receiving food stamps.

“It’s something I always bring to my friends that have had new babies,” Kelly Peters said of the Italian meal. “This is a comfort food, and hopefully it brings some comfort in a [turbulent] time.”

Payments to the recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP, froze Saturday after the federal government failed to fund the program amid the shutdown.

The White House on Tuesday said it would comply with a court order to partially fund SNAP by tapping into a $5 billion contingency fund. However, people will only receive half of their usual benefit amount this month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said this week, and many people are likely to receive even less. The process of replenishing the debit cards used to purchase groceries typically takes up to two weeks.

Food banks in Philadelphia, where more than 470,000 residents rely on SNAP, have seen an uptick in demand for their services. In response, Fishtown resident Tatiana Swedek took to Facebook to call upon residents to volunteer to purchase groceries for neighbors in need.

So far, about 45 people have signed up to volunteer for Swedek’s Fishtown Mutual Aid Meals initiative. Each volunteer is asked to buy or cook meals, and personally deliver the food items to residents who directly sign up to receive groceries.

“It’s just been really heartwarming to see,” Swedek said. “One person even picked up three weeks worth of groceries for a family in need.”