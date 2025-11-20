From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Twenty-three Delaware County nonprofits will receive a total of $131,500 in grants to address emergency needs following the federal government shutdown and Pennsylvania’s budget delay.

The Foundation for Delaware County and The Community’s Foundation announced Wednesday that they will award the first round of grants from the new Delaware County Rapid Response Fund.

“The needs in our community are significant, and they far exceed the resources available through the Response Fund,” said Michael Kellerman, president of The Foundation for Delaware County, in a press release.

Pennsylvania’s budget was due June 30. But a political stalemate in Harrisburg held up the budget for four months. The state General Assembly passed the budget Nov. 12.

The impasse placed a strain on resources at many schools and human service agencies. The federal government shutdown, which began Oct. 1, amplified the impact on nonprofits that rely on a steady revenue stream from the government to serve the public.

And as federal food assistance from SNAP faced major interruptions, the need for such human services increased.