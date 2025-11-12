Pennsylvania lawmakers look to end budget stalemate, sealed with concession by Democrats on climate

Billions of dollars for Pennsylvania’s public schools and social services could soon start flowing after months of delay, as lawmakers on Wednesday took up a roughly $50 billion spending plan to break the state’s budget impasse.

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro was expected to sign key budget bills by the end of the day.

A concession to help seal a deal meant Democrats agreeing to Republican demands to undo a regulation aimed at making Pennsylvania the only major fossil fuel-producing state to force power plant owners to pay for their planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.

Democrats won’t get the amount of money that Shapiro originally sought in his initial budget proposal, but the deal — after weeks of closed-door negotiations — is expected to deliver substantial new sums to public schools, as Democrats had sought, and an earned income tax credit for lower earners.

It will also bring relief that the stalemate is over.

“The win is that we’re going to, hopefully before the end of the day, have a funding plan for the commonwealth and that’s a win for everybody who’s been waiting on state resources,” House Appropriations Committee Chairman Jordan Harris, D-Philadelphia, told reporters in a Capitol hallway Wednesday morning.

The advancing votes in the politically divided Legislature arrive weeks after counties, school districts and social service agencies warned of mounting layoffs, borrowing costs and growing damage to the state’s safety net.

School districts, rape crisis agencies and county-run social services have gone without state aid since July 1, when the state lost some of its spending authority without a signed state budget in force.

The agreement to back off the carbon dioxide cap-and-trade regulation on power plants comes six years after then-Gov. Tom Wolf made joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative the centerpiece of his plan to fight climate change.