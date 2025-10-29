From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and 10 other states, including New Jersey and Delaware, are suing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reverse cuts that they say could affect safety during events for America’s 250th anniversary.

Cutting funds could impact safety during 2026 festivities

The lawsuit comes weeks after a federal judge accused the Trump administration of trying to “bully” states into accepting conditions that would require them to cooperate on immigration enforcement actions to receive disaster funding. Shapiro said Pennsylvania could lose $18 million in Urban Area Security Initiative funding, which could prove critical with a packed event schedule in the state next year.

“The Trump Administration is cutting funding for homeland security initiatives that help us prevent acts of terrorism, respond to natural disasters, and major emergencies,” Shapiro said in a statement. “Withholding that funding from Pennsylvania would be dangerous under any circumstances, but to do this just as our law enforcement officers and first responders are preparing for major events in Pennsylvania in 2026 — from the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh to the FIFA World Cup and the MLB All Star Game in Philadelphia — is completely irresponsible.”

Shapiro was joined by a number of other Democratic officials, who wrote statements opposing the cuts.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker called public safety “the number one priority.”

In 2024, the city received more than $27 million in grants and reimbursements from the state for public safety programs and initiatives, according to Parker.

“There is no more important issue facing Philadelphia than ensuring our residents feel safe in their homes, their neighborhoods, and at work,” Parker said. “My promise to Philadelphia is a safer, cleaner and greener city, with access to economic opportunity for all. Public safety investments like these help us deliver on that vision, for every resident of Philadelphia, and for every visitor planning to come to our city for the Semiquincentennial in 2026.”