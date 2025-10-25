Nearly 2 million Pennsylvanians face looming SNAP funding freeze. Here’s how to find alternative food resources — and how to help
If the federal government shutdown continues into November, SNAP payments will dry up for nearly 472,000 residents in Philadelphia alone.
Time is running out for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to go out to eligible families in November. More than three weeks into the federal government shutdown, states are bracing for a likely pause in SNAP payments starting next month.
SNAP provides food assistance for 42 million people across the U.S. About 1 in 8 Americans rely on the program. Among them are 2 million people in Pennsylvania, with nearly 472,000 recipients in Philadelphia, or roughly 30% of the city’s population.
Nearly 70% of SNAP recipients are children, older adults or people with a disability, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
In Pennsylvania, a looming SNAP freeze would occur against the backdrop of the commonwealth’s own budget impasse, which has stalled billions of dollars from going to schools and social services. The Pennsylvania budget is currently 116 days past due as of Oct. 24, with no end in sight.
Here’s what to know about November SNAP payments, where to find alternative food resources and how to help.
Will SNAP payments definitely be frozen in November?
Congress and President Donald Trump could strike a deal to end the federal shutdown that began Oct. 1, though a delay in benefits could still be possible.
Pennsylvania officials expect previously allocated SNAP benefits to remain accessible in November and are telling beneficiaries to save, if able.
In a letter sent to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins on Thursday, 46 of 47 Democrats in the U.S. Senate urged the release of contingency funds for partial SNAP benefits. It remains unclear whether the contingency funds may be used.
U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, of Pennsylvania, was the lone Democrat not to sign the letter.
In a video message posted to X, Fetterman and fellow Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick, a Republican, said it’s time to reopen the federal government.
U.S. Senate Republicans are considering a bill to keep SNAP funding flowing introduced by U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, of Missouri. A companion bill was introduced in the U.S. House on Friday by U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, of Iowa.
Where can I find alternative free food resources in the Philadelphia region?
A collection of food banks, pantries and related resources can be found by county below:
Other resources
- The Share Food Program offers free food and home delivery for seniors
- Pennsylvanians may use PA Navigate to help find food and other resources
- Local help is also available by calling 211 or visiting PA 211 online
How can I help Philly-area residents experiencing food insecurity?
A host of state and local organizations — from food banks and pantries to community fridges and grassroots coalitions — are dedicated to fighting food insecurity throughout the Philadelphia region.
Those interested in helping curb food insecurity may donate, volunteer or otherwise partner with any number of related organizations, including the more than 200 that are categorized by county above.
Below is a small handful in the Philadelphia region:
A SNAP funding freeze would follow separate federal cuts and new work requirements. How would food banks be further impacted?
Food banks in Pennsylvania had already been feeling the strain before the federal government shutdown.
The massive tax and spending bill passed by Republicans in July included major cuts to SNAP.
The legislation extended Trump’s 2017 multitrillion-dollar tax cuts and cut Medicaid and food stamps by $1.2 trillion.
The so-called “big, beautiful bill” also included new work requirements for SNAP. Adult recipients under 55 who don’t have children must now prove they work or volunteer at least 20 hours a week. In November, veterans and people between 55 and 64 must also comply with the change.
SNAP eligibility was also removed for some immigrants, including refugees.
Up to 144,000 Pennsylvanians and up to 45,000 Philadelphians risk losing access to SNAP as a result of the recent changes, according to the state.
“We’re worried that many people may lose access to SNAP not because they’re no longer eligible, but because they don’t get the correct piece of paper in and processed at the right time,” Lydia Gottesfeld, an attorney at Community Legal Services of Philadelphia, previously told WHYY News.
A surge in demand due to paused SNAP benefits would likely exacerbate existing pressure on local food banks.
Share Food Program, which serves the Greater Philadelphia region, has already had to cut its budget by 20% this year, executive director George Matysik told The Associated Press.
“Any time we have a crisis,” he said, “it’s always the working class that feels the pain first.”
WHYY News’ Zoë Read, WITF’s Jaxon White and The Associated Press contributed reporting.
