All across Philadelphia, community fridges exist to help provide food to neighbors in need. This long-standing tradition, rooted in mutual aid, gained momentum during the beginning of the pandemic and has been going strong ever since. There are fridges located everywhere from Hunting Park and Germantown to Fairmount and Point Breeze and beyond.

Now, there’s a new one to add to the list: the Mt. Airy Community Fridge and Pantry located at the neighborhood’s Unitarian Universalists church.

Like many of the other fridges, the mission of this neighborhood project is to reduce food insecurity, minimize food waste and offer necessities to people, at no cost and without any barriers.

“Food justice is environmental justice, which is racial justice, which is what I believe in,” said pantry co-founder Nicole Williams. “As a Black person, a nonbinary person and Mount Airy resident who has grown up and seen many racial injustices … being able to be a part of the solution in the ways that I can is really important.”

Courtney Heinerici, who shares the role of managing director with Williams and is also a co-founder, came up with the idea after volunteering at two different pantries during the Thanksgiving holiday. She pitched it to her church, where the pantry is now located, and got Rev. McKinley Sims and her husband, Augusto, in on the plan.

“Our faith community believes in paying reparations to the community,” said Heinerici, who aims to do the “best that I can to do what I can with my privilege.”

Heinerici, Williams, and their fellow co-founders wanted to “build a space where everyone felt welcome and destigmatize this idea of need.” The goal was to create a “safe, clean space where people could come and have their needs met, have a pleasant experience, and feel a part of the community.”

The pantry was launched in January, followed by the fridge installation in February. The opening of this Mount Airy location comes at an ideal time for the city.