People are putting stocked fridges on Philly sidewalks

Walking south on 7th Street right before hitting Girard Avenue, passersby may be stopped in their tracks by a bright yellow-painted fridge.

That’s what Michelle Nelson says happens when people see the Mama-Tee Community Fridge for the first time. But the real surprise might come when they open the fridge to find fresh kale, heirloom tomatoes, zucchini and more fresh produce — all for free.

Nelson — a small business owner — set the fridge up on the sidewalk about two weeks ago. The fridge, which lives outside, has a motto of “take what you need, leave what you don’t.” It offers its bounty next to the outdoor dining set-up of the North Philly cocktail bar/restaurant Ambassador.

In the span of just a few weeks, several community fridges in Philly neighborhoods have popped up on Instagram: The People’s Fridge on 52nd Street in West Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Community Fridge in South Philly, and the Germantown Community Fridge. Surprisingly, each icebox operates independently, without connections between the three. Yet they share similar goals: make fresh food more accessible, cut down on waste and create a more equitable city.

The Mama-Tee Fridge is the first to open its cold doors while the others continue to prepare for their eventual launch dates.

Philly’s fridge movement takes inspiration from the dozen-plus fridges that have been plugged in across New York City’s boroughs — and elsewhere — this summer.

At first glance, the fridges might appear to be a form of charity, but instead, it’s part of a growing mutual aid movement gaining traction in a country on a collective journey toward healing during a pandemic, and after weeks of protests about racism and police violence. The fridges are stocked by volunteers, or anyone passing by with a perishable item they want to donate. Crews of volunteers clean and maintain them daily.

Their organizers say it helps alleviate food insecurity at a time when food banks and pantries are overwhelmed with an influx of need, and can help cut down on waste — no small thing for the Philadelphia sanitation workers struggling to keep up with a multi-ton increase of trash due to the pandemic.

Nelson, a former New Yorker, noticed a fridge outside a business while visiting her old hometown a month-and-a-half ago.

“I noticed that the neighborhood was very receptive to this fridge,” Nelson said. “What I observed was people actually going inside and getting water out of the fridge and I thought it was such a cool idea.”

The sighting stuck with her and she decided to give running a community fridge a try in Philly.

Once she began, Nelson discovered an abundance of free or low-cost refrigerators available on Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace, which is where she got the Mama-Tee fridge.

From there, it was just a matter of “decorating it to your heart’s delight” and finding a host or location that believes in the community fridge mission.