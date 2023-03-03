Food is a key ingredient to life — it nourishes and fuels us. But cooking a meal from scratch or learning how to cook can be overwhelming for many.

Enter: Vetri Community Partnership’s free cooking classes.

The organization is dedicated to teaching people about nutrition through a variety of programs, including free community cooking classes that are low-key, stress-free, and culminate with a delicious meal. Vetri’s classes, which are based out of the nonprofit’s teaching kitchen at 915 Spring Garden Street, are open to everyone, regardless of age and experience level.

“We want to encourage cooking at home and to show how accessible, affordable, and approachable it is,” said Maddy Booth, CEO of Vetri Community Partnership. “For us, nutritious and delicious are the same thing.”

For the last 15 years, Vetri Community Partnership has been teaching children and families about food and health, from after-school activities to SNAP education programs.

The free cooking classes are the latest way for the organization to connect with community members. Residents have a chance to learn important information about food — like how to stock a pantry, determine the most budget-friendly items while grocery shopping, and, of course, how to make a meal from scratch. The classes are meant to be fun, and offer practical tips for everyday life.

“We know that if people are encouraged to cook at home, have the confidence, knowledge and are curious and aware of ways in which they can do that, in a way that’s accessible, affordable and approachable, then long-term health outcomes are much, much better,” said Booth.