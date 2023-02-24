A Bensalem veterinary nonprofit will soon offer affordable pet care in Philly

Philadelphians with furry family members will soon have a new place to take their pets for everyday and emergency care.

The Bridge Clinic, a veterinary nonprofit based in Bensalem that offers low-cost services, is expanding to Philly, thanks to a $200,000 Accelerator Grant from PetSmart Charities.

“Pets are such a huge part of people’s lives,” said director of operations and outreach Chase Miller. “We talk about the human-animal bond all the time and just how special that is. It’s gut-wrenching for people when something is wrong with a member of your family and you’re limited by financial means.”

To help bridge the gap, the Bridge Clinic aims to have as “similar to a regular veterinary experience as possible,” said Miller, “without the ever-ballooning exorbitant costs of the vet industry.”

For several weeks, the nonprofit has been operating a weekly veterinary pop-up out of the Frankford Arsenal Building in Philly’s Bridesburg neighborhood. The space is shared with the clinic’s on-the-ground partner, The Cat Collaborative, which works to find homes for rescued felines.

Despite all the cute cats, the temporary quarters are cramped, and far from ideal. But in a few months, the nonprofit will relocate to another office that will better serve the organization’s growing ambitions.

The new office space — which will also be located within the Frankford Arsenal campus — will feature three exam rooms, a surgery space, a large holding facility for dogs, and a community meeting space where staff can host education workshops for new pet owners and other activities.

Once the new space is set up, the clinic will be able to serve many more families and their pets, while remaining affordable. In their first year, the clinic and the Cat Collaborative aim to help over 6,000 pets.

“What we are trying to do is to be everybody’s full-service veterinarian and not make costs a barrier for folks getting veterinary services for their loved ones,” said Miller.

Miller says he keeps tabs on market rates in the area and that clinic prices fall “anywhere from 25 to 40% cheaper than your average general practice.” The nonprofit makes up the difference through fundraising and less overhead.

‘My dog would not be here without them’

Keeping costs low helps clinic patients who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford veterinary services.

Michael Clarke is one of those patients.

Two weeks ago, Clarke noticed that Bootsie, his 8-year-old Shih Tzu Pomeranian poodle, wasn’t doing so well. She began exhibiting some worrying symptoms, and when Clarke took her to an emergency vet near Langhorne, where he lives, Bootsie was diagnosed with closed pyometra — an infection inside the womb that primarily affects older, unneutered dogs. Clarke was told he had 48 hours to get her into surgery, and the vet quoted him $7,000. Clarke was shocked.

“It was 9:30 at night on a Thursday,” recalled Clarke. “I was freaking out in the parking lot.”