As Aulston began to organize regular hikes over the months, she realized that she had struck a nerve with other Black women who also wanted to spend time outdoors.

“I felt like I was filling a void … people really had a desire to hike or thought that it wasn’t for them. And then they started to see other Black and brown people gathering to do this in nature,” said Aulston. “I think that it really spoke to people to say that, ‘Oh, I can do this too. This could be for me.’”

To Aulston, it’s meaningful that other women of color are drawn to join the community she’s created — it means that they feel safe in the group, she said.

“We attract Black and brown people. I can’t take away from my Blackness and this is Black-centered wellness,” said the 32-year-old founder. “But we want other people to feel like they can join us. And they do. And they still feel seen. They still feel heard.”

That’s exactly how Liz Fever feels. One of the original “hive hunnies,” Fever has been with the group since its first hike back in 2019.

“Getting outside, reconnecting with nature, finding ways to move my body were all really important to me at that time,” said Fever, who is a personal stylist and yoga instructor. “This has been such an incredible safe space to be able to move and flourish in the body that I’m in now, without any judgment or fear.”

Lauren Hunter first learned about the group on Instagram by following a local hiking hashtag. As someone who loves to be outdoors, Hunter decided to show up to one of the outings, and has been coming back ever since. Sometimes, she’ll also bring along Indigo, her 20-month-old.

“I describe [Hike & Heal] as a sisterhood built on healing and nature,” said Hunter.

“It is a place that you can go to find yourself. It’s a place where you can go to make new friends, where you can go if you’re having a really hard day and you just want to laugh. It’s a place you can go if you’re having a really hard day and you just want to be quiet,” she said.

Since joining, Hunter, who works at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, says she’s been on a “number of healing journeys.” She attended the group’s retreat in Puerto Rico last year.

“I was able to reconnect with myself,” said the 40-year-old. “Being a new mom, a working parent, and also being a single mom, I was able to really take time for myself, which is something that I don’t do that often,” she said.