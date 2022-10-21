Philadelphia is currently situated in fall’s sweet spot — the temperature has cooled, pumpkin spice has hit coffee shops, and leaves have started to change from lush greens to deep yellows, oranges, and reds.

With all those quintessential autumn vibes in place, now is the perfect time to enjoy the colorful and crisp foliage.

“One of the great things about the fall is that people look up at trees,” said Bryan Thompson-Nowak, the director of education at the Morris Arboretum in Chestnut Hill.

A self-proclaimed “tree nerd” who loves fall, Thompson-Nowak says this is the time of year people wait for — when the autumn color palette starts to appear. But he wasn’t sure what it was going to look like this season.

“After the drought we had all summer, a lot of us are a little bit nervous,” he shared. Those vibrant seasonal shades only arrive and last only under the right conditions, and that includes the right amount of water.

Rain throughout the entire summer is ideal, but luckily, there were storms these past few weeks.

“That really helped the leaves actually have some color,” Thompson-Nowak explained. “If that drought were to extend, they would have just turned brown and dropped off.”

Then there’s the looming fear of frost.

But so far, temperatures have worked in fall’s favor. This means that depending on the tree, Philly will have several weeks of “great color,” according to Thompson-Nowak.

Philly is still within that precious window, so if you have an affinity for fall and its majestic colors, here are some tips from Thompson-Nowak on how to make the most of the foliage before it’s gone:

Yes, it’s obvious, but get outside

“You can experience the outdoors almost anywhere in Philly,” says Thompson-Nowak. From small neighborhood parks to larger gardens and arboretums, the city is full of outdoor spaces perfect to take in the autumnal views. “You don’t have to drive or go too far.”

There’s Bartram’s Garden in Southwest Philly, John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge at Tinicum near the airport, and Awbury Arboretum in Germantown. The Wissahickon is a popular option this time of year, too.

But you don’t necessarily have to go to these big spaces, Thompson-Nowak emphasized. Any park, from Rittenhouse Square to Norris Square, works if that’s what is near you.

All that’s needed are “some big trees and some big plants” to admire.