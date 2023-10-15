Why ‘leaving the leaves’ this fall could help your garden flourish

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Environmentalists are encouraging homeowners to put away their leaf bags this month and “leave the leaves” on their gardens and lawns this fall.

Leaving leaves below trees, or placing them in garden beds, can improve soil quality and attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies, plant scientists and conservationists say.

“You do have to rake leaves off the lawn, but you don’t have to bag them and send them to a landfill that is getting rid of a valuable resource,” said Susan Barton, a plant and soil sciences professor at the University of Delaware.

Leaves add nutrients to the soil, acting as a fertilizer and fostering plant growth. When the leaves decompose, it also improves soil structure, which helps water to soak and prevent polluted runoff from entering bodies of water, Barton said.