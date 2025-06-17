This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Around two dozen people gathered at LOVE Park in Center City on Monday to protest the Trump administration’s reshaping of the Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA announced in March plans to roll back dozens of air and water protections.

Most recently, the EPA announced a plan to repeal limits on planet-warming pollution from power plants and weaken caps on toxic pollutants from these facilities. Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania cheered the moves, saying they’ll help businesses and boost energy production in the state, at a time when electricity demand is growing.

But critics say these and other rollbacks promised by EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin would prioritize polluters over people.

“Weakening the EPA will make Philadelphia’s air, water, and soil dirtier — and everyday Philadelphians will foot the bill,” said Elizabeth Lankenau, the Philadelphia Office of Sustainability’s director of sustainability.

The EPA rejects this. In response to Monday’s event, an agency spokesperson said the EPA will “continue to advance its core mission of protecting human health and the environment” — including “ensuring every American has access to clean air, land, and water.”

“This Administration knows that we can protect the environment and grow the economy at the same time,” the EPA spokesperson said in a written statement. “The previous administration’s attempts to shut down American energy and make our citizens more reliant on foreign fossil fuels resulted in worse environmental outcomes globally, billions in fresh funding to many of our nation’s adversaries at the expense to all Americans, and economic pain on those who can least afford it.”