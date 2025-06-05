From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Dozens of schools in Pennsylvania plan to install solar panels through Solar for Schools, a new state program that aims to drive down electricity costs for schools while lowering their carbon footprints.

But the budget that passed the U.S House of Representatives last month would roll back federal clean energy tax credits that are key to some schools’ plans.

“We went after this because we thought we would get both the state and federal dollars,” said Daniel McGarry, superintendent of the Upper Darby School District in Delaware County. The district plans to upgrade roofs and install solar projects at five elementary schools and one middle school using over $2 million in Solar for Schools grants, alongside federal tax credits.

“If the federal dollars are cut, we will not be able to move forward with these projects,” McGarry said.

Pennsylvania’s Solar for Schools program awarded its first batch of funding to 74 schools last month to much fanfare. Districts are expected to use the state money to leverage federal clean energy tax credits made available to schools for the first time under former President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. Architects of the state grant program had said that by combining the grants with the federal credits, cash-strapped schools could install solar arrays essentially for free, and reap savings on future utility bills.

But the budget bill that passed the House accelerates the expiration of these tax credits, so in order to qualify, schools would need to start building their solar projects within 60 days of the bill’s enactment and start operating them by the end of 2028 – a criteria many say would be impossible to meet. The bill also includes restrictions on where equipment can be made, said Sharon Pillar, director of the Pennsylvania Solar Center, a nonprofit that helped two dozen schools apply for the state grant program.

Together, these rules would be nearly impossible for schools to meet, Pillar said.

While there’s nothing stopping schools from moving forward without the tax credits, losing them would slash the schools’ savings by roughly a third, Pillar said.

“Some of these schools will go forward, and some of them won’t,” she said.

The House-approved budget still needs to pass the U.S. Senate, where lawmakers could scale back the changes to the tax credits, but it’s unclear to what degree. The Senate returned from recess Monday to take up the budget bill.