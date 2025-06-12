This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania are applauding two Trump administration proposals that opponents say would upend Biden-era rules that aim to reduce climate-warming emissions and toxic air pollutants from power plants, harming human health.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin on Wednesday said the proposals aim to bolster President Donald Trump’s goal to “restore American energy dominance.”

Zeldin accused the Biden administration of strangling the power industry and “suffocating” the economy to protect the environment. He argued the EPA’s new rules would save the energy sector more than $1 billion a year, and reduce rate payers’ electricity bills.

“[The Biden administration sought to] make all sorts of industries, including coal and more, disappear — regulate them out of existence,” Zeldin said.

“We will use coal for power generation, to mine for critical minerals, and to export to our allies. Today, we are taking an important step towards putting America back on track.”

The first proposal would repeal a Biden-era rule that aimed to phase out greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel plants. The proposal rejects what is known as the “endangerment finding,” which is the scientific basis for the agency’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions. The announcement marks the latest move in a continued effort to roll back former President Joe Biden’s efforts to tackle climate change.

The second proposal would amend the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards, which under the Biden administration became more restrictive.

Known as MATS, the regulation requires plants to reduce emissions of toxic pollutants such as mercury, which is linked to neurological damage among children. Zeldin said the proposal would revert the rules to 2012 standards, which he argues were effective at reducing mercury emissions.

Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, who represents north central Pennsylvania’s 9th District, said repealing the Biden-era regulations would strengthen energy production in the state.

“Repealing these Biden-era rules will help so many businesses continue to operate, expand, invest, and allow the United States to become truly energy dominant again,” Meuser said.