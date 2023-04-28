Now that the corridor has dozens of golden rain, silverbell, and yellowwood trees, the focus is on maintenance. ACANA is working with the city’s Taking Care of Business program, which pays residents to keep commercial areas clean. That work falls to corridor ambassador Forkpa Moryalleh, and he takes pride in it.

Moryalleh says the trees are beautiful, and “they help with decarbonization and give us oxygen.” All positive things that combat the effects of climate change.

“If we can take good care of them, we’re going to be fine,” said Moryalleh.

Musa Trawally, who is ACANA’s administrator for the corridor and works on business development, sees the effort as a larger investment in the neighborhood.

He hopes to make Southwest Philly a destination.

“We are encouraging people from all over to see Southwest Philly as a place to come and shop, help our small businesses to grow,” said Trawally. “We want to make sure that this area compete[s] with University City and downtown as well.”

Trees are a big part of making an area feel welcoming, said Salim Wilson, a senior director with the city’s commerce department.

“It makes people want to come to the corridor, makes people want to stay longer,” said Wilson. “What that does in turn, is create more business for the businesses on the corridor.”

Voffee Jabateh, CEO of ACANA, says that the new trees on Chester Avenue are only the beginning.

“Our goal is to make this place more plush,” said Jabateh. “Changing this neighborhood into an urban forest. We really love the trees, but we are looking forward to doing more.”

Ronald Wade is an entrepreneur who owns his own business and also works in the barbershop next to ACANA. He’s happy to have a tree in front of his workplace and says the trees have brought more life to the neighborhood.

“In general, the more trees the merrier,” said Wade. “It just beautifies the community, gives people … and it gives people hope. And you want to come outside and [feel] a sense of community when you see trees.”

Business owner Anthony “Moss” Vincent, who runs Moss Market, was an agriculturalist back in his home country of Sierra Leone. He says trees are similar to running a business.

In either scenario, “you have to nurture it. You have to take your time and really do it well.” Only then will you see the fruits of your labor.

The city is currently working with ACANA. the Southwest Community Development Corporation, with funding support from the Deeply Rooted Program of University of Pennsylvania’s Urban Health Lab to engage residents around potentially planting trees along Woodland Avenue — another commercial corridor in the neighborhood.

For now, residents will continue to nurture the trees they have as they bloom and grow.