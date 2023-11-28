Arborists encourage homeowners to prepare their trees for winter

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Arborists are encouraging homeowners to prepare their trees for winter storms, heavy snow, and ice, which can damage trees if they have weak structures.

Jason Parker, an arborist at the Davey Tree Expert Company, said there’s a lot of risks when it comes to trees in the winter.

“The biggest ones typically are going to be storm-related. Snow and ice buildup on softer trees can lead to breakage,” he said. “Sometimes, saturated soils can lead to complete tree failure and uprooting.”

When should I call an arborist?

If you notice major changes in your tree, such as dead branches or abnormal leaf loss, it may be time to call a professional arborist, said Tim Ifill, an arborist at the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society. An arborist can prune your tree — a strengthening process that involves removing dead branches.

“Make sure you tell them you’re not looking to remove the tree, but you’re looking to preserve it and make sure it stays healthy,” Ifill said. “And that’s a good way to make sure someone isn’t trying to sell you on tree removal services.”

Pruning is typically done mid-December through the end of February, when the trees are dormant, he said. Ifill recommends pruning a young tree — around 3 to 5 years old — to set it up for long-term success.

Pruning will ensure trees don’t catch as much wind or hold as much snow, Parker said. He stressed the importance of pruning during a tree’s dormancy when insects and disease aren’t present.