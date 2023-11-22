While officials like Congressman Norcross called the last phase of the clean up “the beginning of the end,” some still remain concerned about the residual effects of the contaminated dirt pile on the surrounding neighborhood.

“This ain’t the end of it,” said Wilson Young, a resident. “We gonna still feel the paralysis for years to come.”

Young, a retired dock worker, has lived around Bergen Square all of his life and recalled when the site used to be a junkyard, before it turned into the illegal hazard it is known for now.

“[The] junkyard wasn’t no better, but then they bring this afterwards,” he said, blaming the dirt pile and the contamination for health ailments that he claims he and some of his kids have developed while living near the site.

“They developed asthma from this,” he added. “I got bronchial asthma and several other ailments, who gonna take care of that?”

Camden City officials acknowledged the environmental threat to the health and safety of residents due to “potential exposure from substances migrating from the location, including airborne dust negatively impacting air quality and erosion of the soil waste impacting the streets, sidewalks, and sewers in the area.”

Shawn LaTourette, New Jersey environmental protection commissioner, said environmental injustice will not be tolerated under the Murphy Administration.

“We search it, we seek it out, we run it down, and we stomp it out where we find it,” he said. “What looks like a pile of dirt often just ain’t a pile of dirt. There’s some nasty stuff lurking in there that belongs in no community, anywhere, ever.”