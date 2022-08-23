If he could, Camden County Commissioner Jeff Nash would dump the long-standing toxic dirt pile in Camden’s Bergen Square neighborhood “in the front yards of the principals of the company who created this mess.”

“I’m passionate about this issue,” Nash said. “If you would observe this gigantic mound of contaminated soil that was illegally dumped in a residential neighborhood, you would be as outraged as I am, as are the neighbors.”

A memo of understanding announced Friday does not allow Nash to fulfill his wish. But it does open a path for the site to finally get cleaned up beginning in the first part of 2023.

The memo is between the City of Camden, Camden Redevelopment Agency, Camden County, and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. It will allow the city and county to move forward “with an aggressive remediation and clean-up plan.”

Several contiguous properties along two city blocks are covered by the memo; between 6th and 7th streets from Mount Vernon to Sycamore streets. Money has already been set aside to clean up the 70,000-ton mess; $5 million of American Rescue Plan, or ARP, money the city received. In addition, $2 million from a $200 million state aid package to the city is also being committed.

“It’s huge,” said Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen. “It just puts us in a position…for me [to] even be using my ARP funds to just go ahead and just really take care of this environmentally hazardous situation.”

Nash said it was fortunate that the city has ARP funds to address what many have referred to as an example of environmental racism, adding they aren’t able to compel responsible parties to remove the dirt.

“These are costs that the city simply does not have, nor does the county,” he said. “To have this new resource available to remove this terrible eyesore is very fortuitous.”