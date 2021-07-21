Advocate wants health screenings for Camden neighbors near two-story illegal dump site

Cleaning up the two-story high pile of illegally dumped waste at 7th and Chestnut streets in Camden is only the first step to righting a wrong that has plagued the neighborhood for two decades, according to Roy Jones.

“That is just one aspect of what has to happen,” he said.

Now, the environmental justice advocate and executive director of the National Institute of Healthy Human Spaces wants testing of the air and groundwater quality done immediately in the vicinity of the site. He also wants health screenings for residents who live within five blocks.

“They have been breathing in this toxic dust for several years now,” he said. “They need to be tested, and children need to be tested, for lead and mercury and other chemicals.”

Jones’ call comes as New Jersey’s Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck and the state Department of Environmental Protection has asked a judge to force the current owners of the property to clean up the solid waste, dust, and debris that has migrated from the site to a neighboring residential property, as well as fix and restore the fence between the site and the property.