Scrap metal safety bills advance through N.J. Assembly committee

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New Jersey lawmakers are considering legislation that would impose more safety requirements and state oversight on facilities like EMR’s scrap metal recycling facility in Camden.

The New Jersey General Assembly Environment and Solid Waste committee voted Monday to release two bills, A2401 and A2406, sponsored by Assemblyman William Moen Jr., a Democrat representing Camden. The first would require scrap metal companies to install remotely operated fire suppression systems and take other steps to prevent fires. The second would require the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to regulate scrapyards as recycling facilities.

“Camden is not a dumping ground,” said Gary Frazier, a community activist who lives in Camden and wants to see scrap metal businesses like EMR’s held accountable for fires and pollution. “We are tired of that.”

Multiple fires at Camden scrap metal recycler

In February 2025, a massive fire at a scrap metal recycling facility in South Camden owned by EMR caused roughly 100 nearby residents to evacuate their homes. The fire came close to knocking out power at a nearby sewage treatment plant and causing millions of gallons of raw sewage to back up into basements of homes across the county. Nearby residents reported coughs, headaches and trouble sleeping after the fire. EMR said the fire was sparked by a lithium ion battery improperly sent to its scrapyard.

In August, EMR signed a memorandum of understanding with the city of Camden, promising to install an enhanced fire suppression system, ramp up inspection of materials entering its property and reimburse the city for equipment damaged during the February 2025 fire. EMR also agreed to vacate a facility on South Sixth Street and consolidate operations at its facility on Ferry Avenue where the fire occurred.

The company also promised to contribute $1 million to an “essential needs” fund for residents of Camden’s Waterfront South neighborhood, managed by the Community Foundation of South Jersey.

Then in January, New Jersey’s attorney general sued EMR, claiming that 12 fires occurred at the company’s Camden facility over the last five years.

The state’s lawsuit alleged that EMR created a high risk of fires at its facilities and failed to take corrective action. The state wants the company to take numerous safety precautions, hire an outside consultant to evaluate its operations and submit quarterly reports to the state.

“Basically, if there’s a fire in the Camden city area at this point, we assume that EMR is behind it,” said Kate Delany, president of the South Jersey Progressive Democrats, during Monday’s hearing. “They have shown again and again to be pretty reckless with the pollutants that they’re spewing into our air.”

Following the suit, another fire occurred at EMR’s Camden facility last month.

Then last week, a barge owned by EMR caught fire in the Delaware Bay, sending black plumes of smoke into the air.