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A bill that would require scrap metal recycling facilities like EMR in Camden to expand fire safety precautions passed New Jersey’s General Assembly on Monday.

The bill, A2401, would require facilities to install heat detection equipment that could identify fires early, develop fire safety plans and limit the height of material piles to 55 feet. Facilities over a certain size would also need to install fire suppression systems that could be operated remotely.

“There’ve been a number of scrap metal fires that have occurred over the last five to 10 years,” said Assemblyman Bill Moen, a Democrat representing Camden who sponsored the bill. “We have an opportunity as a state to really have an impact on limiting those fires from happening.”

New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection estimates that around 440 scrap metal facilities operate in the state.

EMR’s scrap metal recycling facility in Camden has had several fires in recent years, including one in February 2025 that caused around 100 nearby residents to evacuate their homes. The company agreed to install an enhanced fire suppression system under a memorandum of understanding with the city of Camden last year.

Joe Balzano, EMR USA’s CEO, said in a written statement last week that the company supports Moen’s bill.

“EMR is supportive of the Assemblyman’s measures to ensure all similarly situated scrapyards are required to have these enhanced safety measures,” Balzano said. “The prevalence of lithium batteries remain a persistent source of fire hazards, and the implementation of heat detectors and fire suppression systems will significantly help mitigate these risks.”