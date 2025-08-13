From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Camden City Council on Tuesday night approved for the city to enter into a memo of understanding with scrapyard operator EMR, despite protests from at least a dozen residents and community members in attendance.

“How dare you put together a document after six months of lying about community engagement and say that this is for the benefit of the community,” said Akilah Chapman, who lives minutes from the facility.

The agreement between the City of Camden and EMR was announced in April after a massive four-alarm fire last February, which prompted the evacuation of more than 100 families from the surrounding neighborhood. The company blamed the fire on lithium-ion batteries that were wrongly delivered to the facility.

What’s in the MOU?

Under the $6.7 million deal, EMR will pay for an improved and enhanced fire suppression system, increase the inspection of materials coming onto its property, participate in at least four fire drills per year and reimburse the city for the equipment that was damaged during February’s fire.

In addition, EMR will vacate its property on South Sixth Street and consolidate their operations at the Ferry Avenue facility, where the fire took place. That will result in the company reducing its footprint by about nine acres, according to the agreement.

Authorization of the memo, which was unanimous, took place a day after a small fire at the scrapyard. The Camden Fire Department responded to a call from EMR, but took no action. The fire was put out by EMR with its existing fire suppression system within 20 minutes, according to city officials.

Community members upset about lack of transparency, resident input

Residents have long had concerns about transparency behind the agreement and they doubt that the city will ever hold EMR accountable. Of the more than 20 people who signed up to address the council during the public comment portion, at least half spoke out against the agreement. They said the deal was rushed and left out community input.

“How much is our health worth to you?” Chapman asked. “You claim that 6.7 million is going to the city, 3 million of that is going to EMR to do things that they should already be doing.”